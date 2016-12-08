Fort Worth night shelters take in hundreds for first freeze

Hundreds of people arrived for a spot at the Presbyterian Night Shelter on Wednesday night in Fort Worth as wind chill dropped temperatures to the low 20s overnight.
The shelter, with a capacity of 710, welcomed more than 650 people.
“That’s typical when a cold front comes in, we usually start reaching capacity after a couple nights of consistent cold weather and toward the middle or end of the month,” Toby Owen, CEO of Presbyterian Night Shelter, said.
The Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County had 38 people overnight in their emergency services shelter.
Temperatures hit freezing for the first time this season early Thursday. Temperatures felt like the low 20s as wind gusts reached 25 mph, said Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Owen expects more people to arrive as temperatures drop even further Thursday night into early Friday, but he said he does not expect to reach capacity.
A low of 25 is expected early Friday at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, but temperatures should slowly warm throughout the day, reaching a high of 42, Hernandez said.
Normally, the Presbyterian shelter requires everyone staying for the night to be in by 6 p.m., but when temperatures drop below 40, the shelter accepts people until it reaches capacity, Owen said.
Staff and volunteers at the shelter are used to serving a large amount of people regularly and are always prepared with extra meals, blankets and water.
“We have extra supplies on reserve all year long in case of bad weather or emergencies so that we don’t have to stress out so much on days like this,” Owen said.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
