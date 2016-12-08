Fort Worth

December 8, 2016 7:22 AM

1 injured in school bus crash near Fort Worth elementary school

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One person was hurt Thursday morning in a school bus crash near an east Fort Worth elementary school.

The wreck was reported in the 800 block of Sandy Lane about 6:50 a.m., according to MedStar, and nine children were reportedly on the bus at the time. According to a Fort Worth police spokesman, the bus driver swerved to avoid an accident and hit a concrete barrier.

One person was confirmed injured, according to MedStar, and police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said the severity of the injury was not immediately known.

A second ambulance was responding to help keep the kids warm while they wait for a backup bus. The incident location is a couple blocks from John T. White Elementary School.

MedStar reported a second crash involving a school bus at Crowley Road and West Everman Parkway in far southwest Fort Worth, but no children were on board.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

Fort Worth

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos