1 injured in school bus crash near Fort Worth elementary school

One person was hurt Thursday morning in a school bus crash near an east Fort Worth elementary school.
The wreck was reported in the 800 block of Sandy Lane about 6:50 a.m., according to MedStar, and nine children were reportedly on the bus at the time. According to a Fort Worth police spokesman, the bus driver swerved to avoid an accident and hit a concrete barrier.
One person was confirmed injured, according to MedStar, and police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said the severity of the injury was not immediately known.
A second ambulance was responding to help keep the kids warm while they wait for a backup bus. The incident location is a couple blocks from John T. White Elementary School.
MedStar reported a second crash involving a school bus at Crowley Road and West Everman Parkway in far southwest Fort Worth, but no children were on board.
