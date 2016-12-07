Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra strike timeline

The Fort Worth Symphony Association and its musicians union have been in contentious labor negotiations since the contract expired in July 2015.
Here’s a timeline of events.
2015
- July 31 Musicians contract expires at the conclusion of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s 2014-2015 season.
- October Contract talks continue between musicians and management. The union wants a $3.5 million salary increase over three years while management asks for a 6.5 percent decrease.
- Nov. 8 Both sides say progress is being made in the labor discussions.
- Nov. 9 Musicians organize a flash mob in Sundance Square to bring public attention to the labor talks.
- Dec. 21 The symphony cancels a planned tour of Spain, citing lack of government funding and the falling euro.
2016
- Jan. 19 Musicians march through symphony offices at Bass Hall, frustrated at the prolonged contract talks. The musicians also authorize their union representatives to call a strike.
- Jan. 21 Symphony president Amy Adkins reveals the organization has struggled with annual operating deficits in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for several years.
- Jan. 22 Musicians reject a “final offer” from symphony management that includes more than 8 percent in pay cuts.
- Jan. 25 Symphony management had planned to impose the final offer, but changed its mind as negotiations resume.
- Jan. 29 Musicians and management agree to a contract extension that will last until July 31, allowing the 2015-2016 season to continue under the previous contract terms.
- March 24 Musicians stage a sit-in at symphony management offices at Bass Hall.
- July 1 Musicians and management agree to federal mediation.
- July 31 The contract extension expires.
- Sept. 1 Musicians and management reach a tentative agreement.
- Sept. 4 Musicians reject a tentative agreement that includes a pay cut in the first year of the contract and an increase in healthcare premiums.
- Sept. 8 Musicians go on strike. Management cancels the opening weekend featuring guest violinist James Ehnes.
- Sept. 20 As the strike continues, management cancels concerts through Oct. 2
- Oct. 24 Management decides to cancel all of the concerts remaining in 2016, including the popular holiday concerts.
- Dec. 3 Musicians and management reach a tentative agreement.
- Dec. 7 Musicians approve a new contract that includes modest pay raises.
