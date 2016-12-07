Arctic cold front should hit DFW between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday

A cold front that will drop temperatures to around freezing Thursday morning will plunge into the teens on Friday, making it the coldest day in almost two years in the Fort Worth area.
Winds with gusts of 35 mph will accompany the arctic front, which should arrive around 8 or 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday morning’s low is expected to be about 30 degrees before warming to the mid-30s in the afternoon.
There’s a slight chance of a wintry mix late Wednesday or early Thursday, south of Interstate 20 and west of the Interstate 35 corridor. Any precipitation will be brief and shouldn’t impact roads because of warm ground temperatures.
“The really cold air will lag about four or five hours behind the front,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dennis Cain. “It will feel the coldest on Thursday with the strong winds. We’ll have wind chills in the teens.”
Cold front will move in this afternoon. Cold air will lag by a few hours but do expect temperatures in the 20's & 30's tonight #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/AcAi67l2ka— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 7, 2016
The coldest temperatures will occur Friday morning with a low near 18 degrees predicted at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and even colder to the north and northwest. Temperatures will likely be below freezing from about 5 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday.
“Some places like Denton could reach 15 or 16 Friday morning,” Cain said. “If you need gas, buy it today because it’s going to feel very cold outside the next two days.”
The arctic blast won’t stick around. Temperatures will moderate this weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
