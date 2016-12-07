75 years later Keller resident Don Graves remembers Pearl Harbor

When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Don Graves was a 16-year-old living in Detroit, Michigan.
He was so determined to sign up that he ran down to the local Marine recruiting office to sign up. But he had to wait six months until his 17th birthday and get both of his parents to sign the paperwork allowing him to enlist.
“Hollywood did a number on us with all of those movies about brave Marines,” Graves said. “I dropped out of school. I couldn’t wait to sign up.”
Seventy-five years later, Graves, 91, said he’s trying to ensure that Pearl Harbor, which President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously called “the day that will live in infamy,” isn’t forgotten.
"I can't forget it. I never will." -The oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, Chief Quartermaster Ray Chavez, 104#PearlHarborRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/MZgvgr7lee— U.S. Marines (@USMC) December 7, 2016
Graves was the guest speaker Wednesday at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base during a 75th Commemoration Ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which killed 2,403 U.S. personnel and destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships.
Graves even recited a portion of Roosevelt’s speech to a rapt audience as he looked back on the events that followed Dec. 7, 1941.
“We were riding around in a Model A when they broke in on the radio and told us Pearl Harbor had been attacked,” Graves said. “I rushed down to the induction center but they told me I couldn’t sign up without my parents’ signatures.”
Navy Capt. Mike Steffen, the commanding of officer of the naval air station, said the attack brought the U.S. into the war and would lead to the country becoming a superpower.
“Pearl Harbor was the greatest generation’s 9/11 moment,” Steffen said. “It was an unprovoked attack and it showed that we, as a nation, the United States, could come together against a tough enemy and defeat them and protect our country.”
While Pearl Harbor was impetus for him to join, Graves most vivid memories occurred during the battle of Iwo Jima, where nearly 7,000 Marines were killed.
The day before they landed at Iwo Jima, Graves remembers his officers telling him “with good luck we’ll be off in three days. We were on that island for six weeks.”
The initial goal was to take Mount Suribachi but that proved daunting.
“It was only 560 feet to foot of Suribachi from where we hit the beach but it took three deadly days of fighting to get there,” Graves said. “It was hand-to-hand fighting, especially at night time. They came at us.”
He was also present atop Mount Suribachi when the Marines raised the U.S. flag five days into the battle, an iconic photograph which came to symbolize the war.. The only problem was the battle raged on for weeks.
“Any of us could have been in that photograph,” Graves said. “We didn’t realize the significance at the time but it also enraged the Japanese since a foreign flag had been placed on their soil.”
When the battle at Iwo Jima was finally won, Graves was sent back to Hawaii to prepare for the invasion of Japan. He still remembers the disbelief when they learned the Japanese had surrendered.
But all these years later, Graves worries that the lesson’s of Pearl Harbor and World War II may be forgotten.
“I'm telling you they don't have any idea what you're talking about,” Graves said. “Listen they don't know. They don't understand it.”
