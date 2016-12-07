Fort Worth firefighters rescue man from early morning fire

Firefighters credit a closed bedroom door for saving a Fort Worth man’s life when his home caught fire overnight.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2100 block of Andrew Avenue in east Fort Worth about 3:23 a.m., according to a Fort Worth Fire Department news release, and found heavy smoke and fire visible.
A man in his 70s was trapped in a bedroom and rescued through a window, according to the news release. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to MedStar and the fire department.
“Firefighters credit the fact that the victim had slept with his bedroom door closed for saving his life,” the news release said. “The bedroom door suffered heavy damage in the fire but was able hold back the advancing flames until fire crews arrived.”
Fort Worth firefighters want to remind residents that they need working smoke detectors, an exit plan and should close bedroom doors.
Fire investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the fire later Wednesday morning. Six residents were displaced and are receiving help from the Red Cross, the news release said.
A second patient received medical treatment at the scene, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
