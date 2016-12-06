Fort Worth council approves higher water, sewer impact fees

Beginning in April, developers will begin paying a larger fee to connect a residential or commercial property to the city’s water and sewer systems, a move builders say could ultimately increasing housing costs.
The City Council Tuesday by a 9-0 vote approved a more than 200 percent increase in the city’s water and wastewater impact fees, but agreed to phase in the fee over a three-year period. The current impact fee for both services is $1,842, but only 50 percent of the fee, or $921, is charged the developer. The remainder is charged to current customers on their water bill. The council set the last amount in 2012.
Now, studies find the impact fee on a typical meter to be $7,004, but a Citizens Advisory Committee recently recommended the council require developers to pay only 40 percent, or $2,802, with the remainder passed on to the current rate payers. The amount paid by developers now will rise $627 a year for three years beginning April 1.
The council’s decision goes against a staff recommendation that the impact fee paid by developers rise for five years, to $4,056, to 58 percent of the total cost. Impact fees vary based on meter size.
At a public hearing last month before the council, custom home builder Lee Hughes, representing the Greater Fort Worth Builder’s Association, said the organization reluctantly supported the fee hike recommended by the Citizen’s Advisory Committee. He said the higher the impact fee paid by developers would reduce housing affordability.
Impact fees are charged to help pay for the capital improvements needed to provide water and sewer services. The fees also affect cities in six surrounding counties that buy water wholesale and wastewater services from Fort Worth.
New arena changes
In other action, the council approved changes to the master agreement regarding the construction of the new $450 million multipurpose arena at the Will Rogers Memorial Complex in the city’s Cultural District, being developed in a public/private partnership with Event Facilities Fort Worth, which is overseeing the project. The 14,000-seat arena is expected to be open by 2020. Voters approved the public funding in 2014.
A newly established nonprofit, Multipurpose Arena Fort Worth, an Event Facilities’ entity, will lease and operate the arena complex for 70 years, according to an agreement change. The lease initially will run for 30 years, with two 20-year renewal options. Under its bylaws, a board is being established and will include District 7 Councilman Dennis Shingleton, and Susan Alanis, an assistant city manager.
Board members from outside City Hall will include Chairman Ed Bass, William Meadows, Dionne Bagsby, Francisco Hernandez and Dee Kelly, Jr.
The city’s portion of the project is capped at $225 million, of which $25 million has been spent. The city plans to issue $200 million in debt to cover its remaining obligation by July 1, according to a resolution approved Tuesday night.
Alanis said the arena design is nearing completion and that Event Facilities is in final negotiations with a construction firm. Bass said construction will begin in February when the Stock Show ends and be completed by the end of November 2018. An adjacent 2,200-space parking garage has been under construction since the first of the year and is expected to be completed by December 2017. It will feature a rooftop sales center.
“Schedules are tight, but we’re going to make it,” Bass told the council.
“I’m really excited about the arena and all that has gone into making this a reality,” said Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray.
