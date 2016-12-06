18 people displaced by large apartment fire in southwest Fort Worth

Eighteen people have been displaced by a 2-alarm apartment fire in southwest Fort Worth.
The fire was reported at an apartment complex near the intersection of Woodway Drive and Altamesa Boulevard in far southwest Fort Worth about 12:15 p.m., according to fire call sheets.
A second alarm was called, and 20 Fort Worth Fire Department vehicles responded, according to the Fort Worth Firefighters Association. The fire was under control by 1:30 p.m.
No one was injured, and the fire affected 16 apartments, damaging eight, according to the Fort Worth Police Department’s Twitter page. Red Cross will assist the 18 people displaced.
