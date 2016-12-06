1 critical after SUV ‘flew off’ I-35W bridge in Fort Worth

One person was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon and traffic was snarled on Interstate 35W after a major crash in which a vehicle went off a bridge.
A tractor-trailer headed north on I-35W struck a cement barrier and knocked it into southbound traffic at around noon near the 28th street exit, Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said. A southbound SUV then struck the barrier “and flew off the freeway,” coming to a stop below, he said.
The SUV driver, who was alone, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to MedStar and Pollozani. The tractor-trailer driver had minor injuries, Pollozani said.
The wreck is expected to cause long delays for northbound and southbound traffic. A North Texas Express alert said both northbound lanes were closed and one southbound lane remained open temporarily, but all southbound lanes are expected to be closed at the Loop 820 interchange.
“Motorists should expect long delays,” the alert said. “Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.”
