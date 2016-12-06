Fort Worth

December 6, 2016 12:56 PM

Fort Worth police officer brings home the bacon – for real

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

FORT WORTH

No joke: A Fort Worth patrol officer brought home the bacon this week.

A little pig made a mad dash to escape officer Christopher Fields and others who tried to capture it Monday afternoon, but as is often the case in a pursuit, the police won.

The chase began after Fields responded to a loose-livestock call Monday afternoon in the 4500 block of Pine Tree Circle.

“They located it and cornered it in a back yard,” officer Jimmy Pollozani said Tuesday. “And they captured it.”

A police photo shows Fields keeping a tight hold on the pink pig as he walks out of the yard. Another police photo has the little pig in the backseat of a patrol car, sharing space with a traffic cone and flares.

The piglet was later turned over to animal control officials.

“Everyone was doing OK,” Pollozani said. “The animal was doing fine.”

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

