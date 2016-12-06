Fort Worth high school reported a whooping cough case in October

A Paschal High School student had pertussis, the highly contagious disease commonly known as whooping cough, in October, Fort Worth school district officials said Monday.
The principal sent out a letter Monday, two months after the illness was reported, notifying parents of the case.
Clint Bond, director of external and emergency communications said the case was reported by Tarrant County Public Health in October and was resolved before Thanksgiving.
No other cases were reported, he said.
Whooping cough infects the respiratory system, causing cold-like symptoms that over a period of two to six weeks may escalate into coughing fits that can cause vomiting or difficulty breathing.
Adults, teens and vaccinated children will have milder symptoms that are similar to bronchitis or asthma. Those symptoms may include a fever, runny nose, difficulty catching one’s breath and strong coughing fits that may be worse at night, the news release said.
The disease is easily spread in the air by talking, sneezing or coughing, and it can be fatal in infants under a year old.
According to the Texas Department of State and Health Services, whooping cough outbreaks occur in three-to five-year cycles.
In 2015, there were 1,504 cases of whooping cough statewide and 308 in Tarrant County, according to the Department of State and Health Services.
In 2013, the worst whooping cough outbreak since 1959 spread across Texas with 3,985 cases, 700 of which were in Tarrant County.
What you should know
The Tarrant County Public Health Department recommends the following precautions to avoid the spread of the disease.
- Anyone with pertussis-like symptoms should see a healthcare provider before returning to school, daycare or any other group gatherings.
- Anyone diagnosed or suspected of having pertussis should be taken out of a group setting until he or she had completed taking antibiotics.
- Catch up on any overdue immunizations.
- Adolescents and adults should get the Tdap vaccine, which is required for seventh-grade students in Texas.
- People close to a diagnosed person should receive treatment to prevent them from becoming ill.
