David Mack Henderson, Fort Worth gay activist, dies

David Mack Henderson, a gay activist who helped found Fairness Fort Worth and president of the group since 2013, has died, the Rev. Carol West announced, according to the Dallas Voice.
Henderson, who had esophageal cancer, “started out as a newcomer to Fort Worth’s gay community and quickly emerged as one of the most outspoken, passionate, caring, hard-working and genuinely empathetic community leaders this city has ever known,” Fort Worth gay activist Todd Camp posted on Facebook Tuesday.
The Voice reported Henderson began as an activist in 1970s when, as an undergraduate at the University of Texas-Arlington he was school mascot. He was asked to resign, but refused and instead founded the campus’ first LGBT student group.
Henderson was active most recently in the controversy involving transgender guidelines at the Fort Worth school district. "The whole point here is that we don't all fit into a binary box, and we have to open and perhaps expand that box to make room for all children to learn, " he said at the time.
The Voice reported that Henderson is survived by his mother, Dr. Janet Henderson and four young gay men for whom he was a mentor.
The Voice reported a memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania St., Fort Worth.
Camp wrote: “It's fitting that the last time we talked was when I was reaching out to him to find out how to help a pair of homeless gay teens who had been kicked out of their homes when their parents caught them together. He, of course, put me in touch with the right people. He never stopped working, ever. He was better than all of us. I don't know what we're going to do without him.”
Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley
Comments