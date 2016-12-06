Brrrrr! Coldest temps in 2 years expected Friday morning in DFW

If the forecast holds, temperatures Friday morning will be the coldest in North Texas in almost two years.
An Arctic cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday night, bringing freezing temperatures that will steadily go south before warming up on Saturday.
Forecasters say lows overnight Thursday and Friday morning will be in the 20s at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, while other places will like Meacham Field and Alliance Airport will drop into the teens.
“The front is going to arrive Wednesday night and temperatures will start dropping immediately,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Dunn. “Highs will only be in the upper 30s on Thursday and the lower 40s on Friday.”
The good news is the cold weather won’t stick around, with highs Saturday in the mid-50s and low 60s on Sunday.
Here’s a look at some cold weather numbers from DFW Airport:
15degrees on Jan. 6, 2014, coldest day of 2014.
16degrees on Jan. 8, 2015, coldest day of 2015.
27 degrees on Jan. 18 and Jan. 23, 2016, the two coldest days of this year
-8 the coldest temperature since record-keeping started on Feb. 12, 1899.
33 average number of freezes each year at DFW Airport
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
