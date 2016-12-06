Fort Worth building heavily damaged from early morning fire

A commercial building caught fire Tuesday morning in northwest Fort Worth.
The fire was reported at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday, according to online call sheets, at Northwest 28th Street and Rosen Avenue.
The Fort Worth Firefighters Association posted on Twitter that fire command declared “defensive fire” mode, which typically describes a strategy of controlling the fire from the outside rather than attacking from the inside.
Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Lt. Kyle Falkner said no injuries were reported and there was likely heavy damage to the building, which is believed to have been vacant.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
