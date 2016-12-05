Indictment: Zip tie used in killing of burned, dismembered TWU student

A Fort Worth man accused in the death of a Texas Woman’s University student found burned and dismembered in Grapevine has been indicted on a capital murder charge.
Charles Dean Bryant, 30, was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury Thursday, according to court records.
The six-count indictment alleges that Bryant killed and caused serious bodily injury to Jacqueline Vandagriff using a zip tie, a knife or machete, and an unknown object.
A zip tie with hair fibers and a hacksaw “with potential hair on the blade” were among the dozens of items seized from Bryant’s far north Fort Worth home in September, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Multiple guns and knives, including a handgun, a shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle, were also seized from Bryant’s home on Sand Hills Drive, near Haslet.
Vandagriff, 24, of Frisco, was found burned and dismembered Sept. 14 in a plastic kiddie pool in Acorn Woods Park on Lake Grapevine.
The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office listed her cause of death as homicidal violence.
Police linked her to Bryant after discovering they were seen together the night before at two Denton bars. Surveillance video at the bars showed Bryant and Vandagriff together.
Investigators also linked Vandagriff’s cellphone to an area near Bryant’s home.
The night before Vandagriff was found dead, she and Bryant were seen leaving the Shots and Crafts bar in Denton about 9:45 p.m., according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Cellphone data traced Vandagriff to the area near Bryant’s home about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 14 , the affidavit said. At 4:41 a.m., Bryant was seen purchasing a shovel at a nearby Wal-Mart on Avondale Haslet Road.
In Bryant’s back yard, detectives later found “evidence that someone started to dig a hole in the ground,” according to the affidavit. They found a “round patch of grass where it appears a kiddie pool would have recently been.”
Authorities also found “fire pit sift remains” and a “possible bone fragment,” according to a search warrant affidavit.
Detectives interviewed Bryant’s roommate and ex-girlfriend, and both said Bryant had a kiddie pool similar to the one in which Vandagriff was found.
Detectives also found Vandagriff’s purse in the trash at Bryant’s home, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit did not say how Vandagriff’s body ended up in the Grapevine park about 22 miles away.
A 911 caller reported seeing a man standing over the fire and then leaving in a light-color SUV. The fire was set just off a narrow dirt path leading toward Lake Grapevine.
Bryant remains in Tarrant County Jail with his bail set at $1 million. He has a court date scheduled for Dec. 14, court records show.
