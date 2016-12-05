Cowboys bring smiles to patients at Cook Children’s

Three-year-old Jayce Bush is already wearing her first Christmas present: A Dallas Cowboys “Santa hat” that had been sitting on the head of wide receiver Brice Butler.
After meeting Jayce, Brice handed over his silver and blue hat as members of the playoff-bound Cowboys made their annual holiday visit to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.
“She was really excited to meet Sean Lee ’cause she said he is constantly getting hit,” said Jeanna Bush, Jayce’s mom. “She was really excited to meet Zeke [Ezekiel Elliott] because she said: ‘Oh, I’m hungry’ because he says, ‘Feed me.’ ”
The Cowboys visited several children’s hospitals Monday, including Cook Children’s, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Children’s Health Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Medical City Children’s Hospital.
I’m always in the Christmas spirit, so seeing these kids, it’s a blessing. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback
At Cook Children’s, youngsters and their families waited in the atrium to meet players, cheerleaders and Rowdy, the team’s mascot. Young patients and parents posed for selfie photos with several players, including hotshot rookie quaterback Dak Prescott and running back Alfred Morris.
While understanding they were at the hopitals to lift the spirits of sick children and their families, the players welcomed talk of their NFL-best 11-1 record.
“It’s cool, we’re America’s Team, so I feel like everybody wants to see us play. So it’s exciting,” Prescott said. “I feel like the Cowboys are always on prime time, but to be in the position we’re in, winning like we are, playing the way we are, it’s cool. It makes for better football.”
Prescott and others said being in the spotlight allows them to make youngsters happy.
“There’s nothing better, just to be able to come and use my platform to benefit and put a smile on these kid’s faces who go through so much,” Prescott said. “Just this little bit of time means a lot, it’s great for me and I hope they got a lot out of it.”
Jeanna Bush said these visits help families take their minds off their personal worries and talk about whether the Cowboys can advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in 20 years.
It’s a great experience to come and see the joy in their faces, you know. It makes us appreciate the position we’re in and how we can put smiles on kids faces when we come in and do things like this. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys defensive end
“Even though they are traveling the country, preparing for a Super Bowl — I’m claiming it— they are still able to take a little bit of time out of their day,” Jeanna Bush said. “That’s pretty impressive.”
Tony Romo, James Witten and DeMarcus Lawrence were among those who visited At Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
“I think we are pretty lucky to be in a situation we can come and make some kids smile,” said Romo. “I have a couple of young boys and so when you see the kids here at the hospital, it touches your heart. It puts everything in perspective about where we are in life and how lucky we are.”
Cowboys also helped put smiles on the faces of young patients at Scottish Rite in Dallas.
“It’s an unbelievable experience,” said starting safety Barry Church. “Each year, we do it. Just to see the smiles on their faces, coming through the line as we sign autographs for them, it makes our day and makes this trip worth everything.”
Star-Telegram writers Drew Davidson, Clarence Hill and Charean Williams contributed to this report.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
Comments