Death of Dallas attorney Brian Loncar listed as ‘unexplained’

Authorities listed the case of prominent lawyer Brian Loncar as an “unexplained death” pending test results, police said Monday.
Loncar, 56, who billed himself as “The Strong Arm” in well-known North Texas TV commercials, died early Sunday, two days after his daughter’s funeral.
The manner and cause of Loncar’s death are still under investigation, police said.
A routine toxicology test will be conducted, and it could take several weeks, police said in a news release.
Police responded to his law offices shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Loncar & Associates in the 400 block of South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
A man later identified as Loncar was found unresponsive in the front seat of a vehicle that was parked in front of his law office, police said.
He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Loncar was known “The Strong Arm” attorney in commercials that have aired in North Texas for years. In 1998, he founded Loncar & Associates, which has offices across Texas and serves 7,000 clients per year, according to the firm’s website.
Loncar was in the news in 2008 when he was seriously hurt in a crash with a fire engine in Dallas. A lawsuit he filed against the city of Dallas was later dismissed, according to WFAA.
His daughter, 16-year-old Grace Loncar, committed suicide Nov. 25 after reported bouts with depression. She was a junior at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas.
Her funeral was Friday.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
.
Comments