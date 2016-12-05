Denton woman wanted husband’s slaying delayed ‘so I can cash my check’

DENTON A Denton woman who agreed to pay a hit man $1,500 to kill her estranged husband in 2015 has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
On Friday, a Denton County jury sentenced Jacquaeline Z. Williams, 65, to eight and a half years in prison on the charge of solicitation to commit murder.
Williams has already served 406 days in jail, according to Denton County criminal court records.
Before she was sentenced, jurors deliberated 45 minutes before they returned a guilty verdict against Williams.
Williams’ estranged husband, whom she described as abusive, was not injured.
Williams was arrested in October 2015 after meeting with the hit man, who turned out to be an undercover officer. The officer recorded the plan in a grocery store parking lot on Teasley Lane, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram.
During that meeting, Williams continued to state a desire to have her spouse murdered, agreed on a price with the undercover agent and gave authorization to proceed with the murder, the affidavit stated.
Williams told the undercover officer that she and her husband had been separated for 20 years, and that she received money from him. But she said he was threatening to take it away.
The affidavit gave this account:
Corinth police alerted Denton police in September 2015 that they were contacted by a woman who had information about a murder for hire.
On Sept. 30, 2015, Denton police met with Williams’ sister, Thisa Robinson of Corinth, who said Williams contacted her wanting someone to kill her estranged husband. Robinson said she believed her sister came to her because she knew people with criminal records when she was younger.
To verify the information, Denton police asked Robinson to call her sister and set up a meeting. Police placed two hidden cameras in Robinson’s apartment. At the meeting, when Robinson asked her sister if she was serious about hiring a hit man, Williams confirmed it.
Denton police then contacted a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety to pose as the hit man. Robinson arranged for her sister to meet the undercover officer at the grocery store parking lot in the 5000 block of Teasley Lane in Denton on Oct. 15, 2015.
Williams told the officer in the parking lot that if her husband was dead she would receive retirement money. She showed the officer a photo of her estranged husband on her cell phone, and provided an address and directions.
When he asked how soon she wanted it to happen, Williams said not before the 23rd, “so I can cash my check.”
Williams agreed to pay the officer $50 for gas money to get back to his home, and $1,500 in six months, according to the affidavit. The officer again asked Williams if she just wanted someone to find her estranged husband dead at his home one day, and she said, “Yes.”
Again, Williams asked if it would be before Nov. 1, 2015, and the officer said it would happen between the 23rd and the 1st.
The meeting on Oct. 15, 2015 took place in the officer’s unmarked vehicle. A hidden camera captured it on audio and video, police said.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
