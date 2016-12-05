Get a free coffee all day Monday at all DFW Dunkin’ Donuts

This could make your Monday a little better: You can get a free coffee at any DFW Dunkin’ Donuts all day Monday.
On the Dunkin’ Donuts DFW Twitter page, the breakfast food chain announced that residents can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at all North Texas locations on Monday. You can find your nearest location here.
On Nov. 17, the account tweeted that at the newly opened Euless location, 701 South Industrial Blvd., you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee through this Sunday.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
