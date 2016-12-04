Dallas attorney Brian ‘The Strong Arm’ Loncar found dead in his office

Prominent lawyer Brian Loncar known as “The Strong Arm” attorney in well-known North Texas television commercials was found dead in his office early Sunday, just days after his daughter’s funeral, according to local news agencies.
Officials with the Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed Loncar’s death, but no details were provided, WFAA-TV reported Sunday.
Police responded to his law offices at Loncar & Associates in the 400 block of South Cesar Chavez Boulevard early Sunday, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Loncar, 56, was billed “The Strong Arm” attorney in commericals that have aired in North Texas for years. He founded Loncar & Associates in 1988 and has offices across Texas and serves 7,000 clients per year, according to the firm’s website.
Loncar was in the news in 2008 when he crashed and totaled his Bentley with a fire engine in Dallas. A lawsuit he filed against the city of Dallas was later dismissed, according to WFAA-TV
His daughter, 16-year-old Grace, took her own life Nov. 25 after reported bouts with depression. She was a junior at Booker T. Washington High School.
Grace’s funeral was Friday.
Loncar is survived by his wife, Sue, and five children: David, Patrick, Salley, Hailey and Abby, according to WFAA-TV.
