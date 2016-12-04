Dallas attorney Brian ‘The Strong Arm’ Loncar found dead in his office

3:36 Shiner St. Paul runs through Grace Prep to TAPPS Division IV title Pause

0:53 Fort Worth Symphony musicians go on strike, putting upcoming shows at risk

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

1:32 Mulch fire the length of a football field rages in Fort Worth

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

0:26 Police still investigating slayings in south Fort Worth

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

1:48 Donald Trump Rally In Fort Worth, Waiting For The Doors To Open