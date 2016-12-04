This Fort Worth patrol car gets the holiday spirit

The holiday spirit has hit east Fort Worth.
Employees at Lowe’s got into the Christmas spirit by placing a Christmas wreath on the front of Officer Stephen Valle’s patrol car, thanking him and other officers for their work during the holiday season.
“It’s the first time I’ve had my car with a wreath,” Valle said on Sunday. Valle has been a police officer for 17 years.
Valle said he and other officers in the city are on a special Blue Christmas detail that targets thieves and burglars at busy retail areas.
The special units began the day after Thanksgiving, and officers are assigned various hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the holiday season.
Valle said he was in his patrol car at the Lowe’s on Eastchase Parkway on Saturday when he was approached by a woman, who turned out to be a Lowe’s official. Lowe’s officials could not be reached Sunday for comment.
“The lady started thanking me for being in the parking lot,” Valle said. “She said they had not had a theft all day.”
The woman asked Valle to wait for a few minutes at his car.
“A couple of guys came out and hung the wreath on the car,” Valle said. “We’re there for the shoppers.”
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
