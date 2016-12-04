Officials identify pedestrian killed on Fort Worth highway

A pedestrian killed Friday morning on Interstate 30 has been identified as Roger Jernigan, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.
Jernigan, 36, was pronounced dead at 5:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway, according to the website. He died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle ran over him. No hometown was listed, but public records showed that Jernigan had lived in Westworth Village.
A small black car was exiting the interstate at Camp Bowie and Horne Street when a car in front of them attempted to get out of the way of a pedestrian walking southbound in the same lane.
The black car along with another unknown commercial vehicle were unable to avoid collision in the 5000 block of Interstate 30, striking and killing the pedestrian, police said.
Police closed the westbound lanes of traffic at the scene of the fatal accident for almost four hours as authorities investigated the crash.
