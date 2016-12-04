Officials identify pedestrian killed on Fort Worth highway

3:36 Shiner St. Paul runs through Grace Prep to TAPPS Division IV title Pause

0:53 Fort Worth Symphony musicians go on strike, putting upcoming shows at risk

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

0:25 Tonya Couch "affluenza teen" mom at brief court appearance

1:37 Arlington considers extending MAX bus service

2:19 DeSoto extends its season with win over Cedar Hill

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime