North Texans will get more rain, bitter cold later this week

The weather words for North Texas this week: rain and bitter cold.
North Texans will get a small break from showers Sunday as forecasters are calling for just a 20 percent chance of rain, but cloudy skies will hang over the area all day.
The daytime temperature for Sunday will be 55.
But Monday morning commuters will get a free car wash as there’s an 80 percent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
“Tuesday will be a recovery day,” meteorologist Steve Fano said Sunday. Fano is with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “It will be mostly sunny.”
The cold punch arrives Wednesday as an Arctic front comes to North Texas, packing gusty north winds and frigid temperatures. The daytime high on Wednesday should reach 55, but it will start dropping once the front arrives during the day.
“Once it gets here, temperatures will start falling,” Fano said. “Right now, it looks like the front arrives early Wednesday afternoon.”
North Texans will awake on Thursday morning to bitter cold temperatures with wind chill readings as low as 15 degrees. The high will reach 39 on Thursday.
The frigid cold stays around on Friday morning as temperatures will be about 25 degrees.
But the Arctic front arrives dry so no hazardous road and highway conditions will exist in North Texas.
It will warm up a bit for the weekend as morning temperatures will be in the mid-30s with sunny skies.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
