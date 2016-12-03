A western-themed Christmas welcomed those who braved the weather

While parades and other events in downtown Fort Worth were canceled or postponed under the weight of an impending rain storm, Santa, face painting, steers, gunfights and rodeo games were going strong at the Stockyards on Saturday.
Stockyard officials even posted a defiant, “It will go on, RAIN OR SHINE” message on the Christmas in the Stockyards event page.
They did not disappoint.
“Even with the weather it’s still pretty busy,” said Paulina Macias, Stockyards event and marketing coordinator. “And we still have plenty of cookie decorating to do before the parade starts.”
Christmas in the Stockyards took place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and included photos with Santa, cow milking, children’s choirs, roaming carolers and a wild west show.
