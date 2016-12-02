Why Dale Jr. plans to go the speed limit in Texas ‘for the rest of my life’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. learned his lesson.
Not only did he vow to never speed in Texas again, he gave a shoutout to a local barbecue joint.
“I will have to be driving the speed limit through Texas for the rest of my life,” he told NBC Sports on Friday night at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series awards in Las Vegas.
"I will have to be driving the speed limit through Texas for the rest of my life." - @DaleJr https://t.co/F0TPb0ALHR— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) December 3, 2016
The racing star picked up a warning ticket on his way to Texas Motor Speedway last month, as evidenced by the picture his fiancee, Amy Reimann, posted to Twitter.
My little speed racer. #WheelingIt #warning pic.twitter.com/r1ES30FqjP— Amy Reimann (@Amy_Reimann) November 6, 2016
As it turns out, Earnhardt — who had been sidelined from the track with a concussion — was pulled over in Roanoke, a few miles away from the Fort Worth track.
“We were cruising through Roanoke, one of my favorite towns — they got a great barbecue place called Hard Eight — and were cruising through there and weren’t thinking, man,” he told NBC on Friday. “Five miles from the track, you’d think I’d realize there would be a lot of cops directing for the race that weekend.”
Hard Eight BBQ seems to be popular among visitors. It also got a mention on NBC’s Sunday Night Football earlier this year.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
