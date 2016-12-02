Rainy weather threatens to cancel or postpone Christmas celebrations

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested Pause

1:14 One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Arlington

0:32 Thieves hit holiday shoppers right on their porches

1:06 Buc-ee's opens in north Fort Worth

0:21 Woman caught stealing package from porch in north Fort Worth

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

2:34 Fort Worth Zoo in midst of $100 million expansion

0:30 Woman swipes package from front porch in Cedar Hill

2:04 Video of 7-year-old North Texas girl shooting first deer goes viral