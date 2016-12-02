Rainy weather threatens to cancel or postpone Christmas celebrations

Santa, grab an umbrella.
Rain that is expected to fall this weekend is causing problems for many of the holiday celebrations scheduled across the Fort Worth area.
While most Friday night events are expected to go off as scheduled, some for Saturday have already been canceled or rescheduled, including:
▪ Saturday’s Children’s Health Holiday Parade in downtown Dallas has been canceled.
▪ The Night of Holiday Magic at NRH20 in North Richland Hills scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Friday, Dec. 9.
▪ Mineral Wells' Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 10.
▪ Burleson canceled Saturday's Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting & Fireworks. The parade won't be rescheduled and the fireworks will be saved for the Fourth of July celebration.
▪ Celebrations and tree lightings scheduled for Saturday in Haslet and Haltom City have been moved indoors.
Other events, including Arlington’s Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday afternoon, were monitoring the weather, but planning to go forward. Organizers are asking those planning to attend to check social media and event websites for updates.
“It’s going to be pretty miserable on Saturday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Huckaby. “We could see temperatures in the 40s all day. It will be wet. It will be damp but there may be winding down late in the day. But it’s going to be the coldest day since last winter.”
The rain is expected to move into the Dallas-Fort Worth around 6 p.m. Friday and then stick around for most of Saturday. There could be a break late Saturday afternoon but rain will return on Sunday and Monday.
For the DFW-area, rainfall totals should be around 1 1/2 to 2 inches.
Widespread rain off-and-on today through Monday. Highest totals will be in the southeast. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/UsVKcfTSPl— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 2, 2016
Areas south and east of the Metroplex could see 4-5 inches, especially toward Houston and Austin. The rainfall totals in those areas could be high enough to cause flash flooding and impact weekend travel, Huckaby said. Some isolated areas of southeast Texas could see 8-11 inches of rainfall through Monday.
After the rain moves out, a strong Arctic cold front will blow through the area on Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 20s on Thursday morning.
“We’re going to get a hard freeze on both Thursday and Friday morning,” Huckaby said.
By then, however, it should be dry.
Holiday events
Friday
Bedford
Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, Old Bedford School, 2400 School Lane, and Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive.
4-8 p.m. — Besides the 6 p.m. tree lighting at the Old Bedford School, other events include cookie decorating, hay rides, and bounce houses.
Colleyville
Tree Lighting Celebration, City Hall in the Village at Colleyville, 100 Main St.
5-8 p.m. — Lighting of the community-decorated trees begins at 5:30 p.m. Reindeer games, holiday treats and photos with Santa.
Keller
Holly Days, Keller Town Center, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway
6-9 p.m. — Very Merry Light Parade, live dance and band performances, snow hill, concessions, Santa and tree lighting at 7:15 p.m.
Mansfield
Hometown Holidays, Mansfield City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St.
5-9 p.m. — Ice slide, penguins, Santa, holiday market, school choirs, fireworks and tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. mansfieldtexas.gov/hometown-holidays
Richland Hills
Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Visit, City Hall Municipal Complex, 3200 Diane Drive
6:30 p.m. — School choirs, tree lighting and a visit from Santa in the Community Center.
Saturday
Arlington
Holiday Lights Parade, downtown, UT Arlington area
2-8:30 p.m. — Parade begins at 6 p.m. with tree-lighting at 7 on the steps of City Hall. Get a picture with Santa after the parade at the Levitt Pavilion in Founders Plaza at 100 W. Abram St.
Organizers ask that the public monitor social media and website for updates. holidaylightsparade.com
Colleyville
7 -11 a.m. Colleyville Lion Club's Breakfast with Santa at Colleyville Center, 5301 Riverwalk Drive. The event will be held indoors.
Euless
Parade of Lights, Midway Drive and Industrial Boulevard, Euless
6:30 p.m. — Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and will continue east on Midway Drive to the Euless Family Life Center.
Fort Worth
Christmas in the Stockyards presented by Wells Fargo, lawns of the Historical Livestock Exchange Building, 131 E. Exchange Ave.
11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. - parade starts at 4 p.m. Photos with Santa, cow milking, children’s choirs, coloring station
Grapevine
3-6 p.m. Nash Farm Victorian Christmas. 626 Ball St, Grapevine, Texas 76051
Haltom City
Christmas on Broadway, Haltom City Recreation Center and Broadway Park, 4839 Broadway Ave.
3-6 p.m. — All events moved indoors. Events include Christmas crafts like cookie decorating, holiday ornament decorating, and silly hats, as well as exciting games like the Santa Walk, the Cola Ring Toss, and the Snowflake Toss. There will also be face painting and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Haslet
3-7 p.m. — Haslet Christmas in the Park event has been moved from Gammill Park to the Haslet Community Center, 105 Main St., Haslet. There will be cookie decorating, a puppet show, free hot chocolate, face painting & great photo opportunities with Santa and characters.
North Richland Hills
Night of Holiday Magic, NRH2O Family Water Park, 9001 Boulevard 26, has been rescheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
The Run, Run Rudolph 5k Walk & Run is still for Saturday, on rain or shine. The run starts at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of NRH2O Family Water Park.
Roanoke
Roanoke’s Old-Fashioned Christmas, downtown, 211 N. Oak St.
5-9 p.m. — Musical performances, strolling carolers, concessions, parade, Santa and tree-lighting at 6:15 p.m. People are asked to check the city website, http://roanoketexas.com/, for updates on the status of the event. Festivities planned at the recreation center events will take place rain or shine at 501 Roanoke Rd.
Trophy Club
Christmas in the Park, Indy East Park
6:30-9 p.m. — Santa flies into the park via helicopter, school choirs, free treats, free crafts. City officials are monitoring the weather. Check for updates on social media or the town website. The web address is http://www.trophyclub.org.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
