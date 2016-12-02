Fort Worth

Arsonist sets fire overnight at North Side High School in Fort Worth

Freshman students at North Side High School will be attending class in different rooms Friday after an arsonist set fire inside the school overnight.

Early Friday someone entered the high school and started a fire in the basement, which Fort Worth school district officials say is used for freshman classes.

The arsonist also set fire to a lawnmower outside the school. The fires did not cause structural damage but will need to be cleaned due to smoke damage, a school district press release said.

Blackmon-Mooring, a cleaning and restoration service, arrived on site early to begin cleaning the soot-covered areas.

Classes will remain as scheduled, the press release said.

