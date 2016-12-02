Fort Worth

December 2, 2016 6:31 AM

Auto-pedestrian accident leaves one dead in Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian accident Friday morning.

Over 20 units responded just before 5:30 a.m. to westbound Interstate 30 at Hulen Street in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident, a police report said.

Medstar tweeted that one person was dead on scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police said that the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Hulen are shutdown due to the incident.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Fort Worth

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos