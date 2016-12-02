Auto-pedestrian accident leaves one dead in Fort Worth

One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian accident Friday morning.
Over 20 units responded just before 5:30 a.m. to westbound Interstate 30 at Hulen Street in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident, a police report said.
Medstar tweeted that one person was dead on scene. No other injuries were reported.
Police said that the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Hulen are shutdown due to the incident.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
