The ‘most Instagrammed’ place in Texas probably isn’t what you think

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport is the fourth busiest in the world — and the most popular spot to snap an Instagram in Texas, according to USA Today.
The newspaper revealed the top five “most Instagrammed” locations in each state Thursday, and DFW topped the Texas list, beating out the San Antonio River Walk, AT&T Stadium, American Airlines Center and 6th Street in Austin.
The list was derived from the most geo-tagged places in each state. USA Today described the locations as “iconic,” but DFW’s 64 million passengers a year (with Zeke Elliott and the Cowboys among them) likely pushed it to the top spot.
The airport has some iconic company, though. Other top locations included the Grand Canyon (Arizona), Disneyland (California) and Disneyworld (Florida), Central Park (New York) and Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming and Montana).
Here’s a sampling:
#BrightAngel is #GrandCanyon National Park’s premier hiking trail. Its endless switchbacks descend in the canyon, giving hikers epic views that are framed by massive cliffs. #Arizona’s Grand Canyon is a place of extremes -- be sure to check the weather and come prepared with water before setting out on the trail. Photo by Michael Quinn, #NationalPark Service. #usinterior #findyourpark
Ryan Osborne
