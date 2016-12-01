Crowley teen accused of killing his adopted parents

A family dispute between a teen who was out on bail for evading police in September and his adopted parents led to their slaying, Crowley police said Thursday.
Police identified the couple as Troy Gene Brewer, 60, and Mary Brewer, 64, who lived in the 800 block of Buffalo Court.
Their adopted son, Carl Edward Brewer, 17, is accused of killing them in a “family disturbance gone wrong,” police Chief Luis Soler said Thursday morning in a news conference.
“We don’t know the exact motive,” Soler said. “It was a family disturbance.”
Authorities have not released information as to how the couple were killed.
But Soler said they may have been dead for more than 12 hours before they were found Tuesday.
“Witnesses said they had not seen them since the day before,” Soler said.
Police were alerted to the slayings when they received an anonymous call about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday from a friend of Carl Brewer’s who had been smoking marijuana with him when Brewer told him what had happened.
Soler said police went to the two-story home to investigate, but found no reason to take action.
“They (the day shift officers) made phone calls and visited the residence,” Soler said. “We can’t go kicking down doors just because we get a phone call.”
The department’s night shift came in, decided to take another look, police said, and detected “the faint smell of death” coming from the home’s door. That coupled with evidence of a disturbance inside prompted officers to go in.
They found Troy Brewer dead in the master bedroom and Mary Brewer’s body in an adjacent room, said police Lt. Robert Gray. After hearing footsteps upstairs, the officers backed out of the home and contacted SWAT, he said.
The Brewers and their son Carl were the only ones living in the home, police said. The couples’ other two adopted sons live out-of-state. Those siblings are the biological brothers of Carl Brewer, who was adopted at a young age, police said.
Carl Brewer had not been attending any public schools in the area, but he had been going to a private school, police said.
Burleson SWAT members responded to the scene at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. They were later relieved by Fort Worth SWAT team members.
“They (the SWAT members) were never able to make contact,” Soler said.
After a nightlong standoff that ended about 6 a.m. Wednesday, Carl Brewer surrendered and was taken into custody after tear gas was shot into the home.
"He was not combative," Soler said. "He was very calm."
Carl Brewer remained in the Crowley jail Thursday with bond set at $100,000 for each of two murder charges, Soler said.
Troy Brewer was a pilot for American Airlines, police said.
Patrol officers had responded 16 times to the Brewer home since 2010 for a variety of reasons, according to Crowley police reports. Police officials did not provide details on the calls.
Carl Brewer was arrested in September, accused of evading police, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. He was offered a plea deal of two years with deferred adjudication on Nov. 14, records showed.
The Brewers were well-known in the community, police said.
Assistant Police Chief Kit Long knew Mary Brewer from church. Long said that Mary Brewer didn’t talk about any problems at home. He said she was always wanting to help others.
“She’s a very sweet lady,” Long said. “It’s tough, but a lot of other people are hurting more than I am. It’s sad.”
Star-Telegram writer Judy Wiley contributed to this report.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments