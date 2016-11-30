Fort Worth Zoo can remain gun-free, Texas officials rule

0:21 Woman caught stealing package from porch in north Fort Worth Pause

0:11 Dallas police investigating overnight shooting at Lakeland Manor Apts.

1:17 Cyber Monday at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Haslet

0:47 TCU's Patterson likes defensive strides but not result against Texas Tech

1:40 Guinness record-holding longhorn up for sale

1:32 Mulch fire the length of a football field rages in Fort Worth

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

9:16 Titletown, TX., episode 16: Thankful for Playoff Football

1:28 Dunbar High students create a mural to brighten their neighborhood