A 27,000-square-foot aquarium is coming to Fort Worth’s Ridgmar Mall

A 27,000-square-foot aquarium is expected to open in Fort Worth’s Ridgmar Mall by the end of next year, the mall’s owners announced this week.
The SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium, which has locations in Las Vegas and Utah, would feature more than 300 species and 1,500 animals, according to a GK Development press release.
Visitors will be able to “get wet with stingrays, feed toucans, encounter caimans, marvel at the sharks, take selfies with the snakes and much more,” the press release said.
The announcement comes as the mall looks to fill a large anchor space that will be left behind by Neiman Marcus. The store plans to leave the mall Jan. 28 for The Shops at Clearfork, a new open-air shopping center at the Edwards Ranch in southwest Fort Worth.
GK Development bought Neiman Marcus’ 120,000-square-foot Ridgmar space in October from its Florida owner for $2.1 million.
The new aquarium won’t fill the space — it’ll be built in existing space on the mall’s lower level — but it “marks the next step in the mixed-use redevelopment plans for the retail center,” the press release said.
The mall recently completed a $3 million renovation of its Cinemark Theatres, and a 20,000-square-foot H&M store opened at the mall last year.
“With each new tenant and concept, we hope to add exciting and diverse options to the [mall], making it a retail attraction for the region,” GK Development president Garo Kholamian said in a statement.
Grapevine Mills is another area mall with an aquarium. The Sea Life Aquarium opened in 2011.
