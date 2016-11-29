Grand jurors to consider weekend shooting death in Johnson County

Authorities are expected to take a shooting incident that left a Joshua father dead to a Johnson County grand jury for consideration.
No arrest has been made, Sheriff Bob Alford said Tuesday.
Thomas J. Livingston, 33, of Joshua, died early Sunday when he was shot in the chest as he fought with another man, authorities said. Livingston’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office in Fort Worth.
Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office have said that the shooting occurred after Livingston and his wife had a domestic dispute.
Deputies responded to a shooting call about 2:30 a.m. near Sky Road and Farm Road 915A in Johnson County, between Joshua and Godley.
An elderly woman in the neighborhood called her neighbor to report that someone was trying to break into her home, Alford told the Star-Telegram Sunday in a telephone interview.
The neighbor got his handgun, walked out of his home and found a woman hiding in grass nearby, Alford said. The neighbor began talking to the woman when Livingston walked up, the sheriff said. It turned out that the woman was Livingston’s wife.
“The couple had had a dispute and she had gotten out of a vehicle,” Alford said Sunday, noting that the couple lived about two miles from the scene. He said the neighbor didn’t know the couple.
A fight broke out between Livingston and the armed man and punches were thrown, authorities said. At some point the handgun discharged, striking Livingston in the upper chest, authorities said.
Livingston was taken to Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth where he died shortly after the shooting.
The male resident is not being identified because he has not been arrested or charged.
Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger are investigating.
