Police seek front-porch package thieves in Fort Worth, Arlington

Police in Fort Worth and Arlington are searching for suspects accused of stealing packages from front porches.
In north Fort Worth, a woman with blond hair was caught on a doorbell surveillance camera stealing a package of vitamins. The surveillance video shows her walking away from a home on Shiver Road about 4:20 p.m. Friday.
She was driving an SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call detectives at 817-392-4697.
In Arlington, a man in an orange safety vest “to make himself look official” recently stole two packages from homes in west Arlington, police said on Facebook. He was driving a four-door truck, possibly a Nissan Frontier.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact detectives at 817-459-6071.
Online shoppers have several options to prevent package thefts.
Amazon, UPS and FedEx offer services in which packages can be delivered to nearby lockers, which are often stationed at gas stations and convenience stores.
Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, an Arlington police spokeswoman, also offered these tips:
▪ Consider using another address if you are going to have multiple packages delivered during this shopping season. Your neighbor’s or work address is a good alternative.
▪ Use the tracking numbers to track your packages. This may assist you in planning when you will be home to receive packages.
▪ Install a camera that is out of reach and that aims right at your doorstep. While this may not always deter criminals, it offers great leads for police.
