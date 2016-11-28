Amazon doing Santa’s work on Cyber Monday in Haslet

It’s not Santa’s workshop, but arguably few places on Earth are as busy this time of year as Amazon fulfillment centers, such as the massive one in Haslet north of Fort Worth.
Several thousand employees were hard at work filling orders in the massive building here near Alliance Airport on Cyber Monday — expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year.
The algorithms tell the associates what box to use, and even what size the tape should be. Amanda Ip, Amazon spokeswoman
Everything from books to kitchen gadgets to electronics could be seen making their way along several miles of conveyor belts at the facility, which employs more than 3,000 full-time workers plus hundreds of seasonal employees. The building is 1.1 million square feet, or roughly the size of about 19 football fields.
“Last year, we sold 54 million items just on Cyber Monday and orders were coming in at 629 items per second,” said Amazon spokeswoman Amanda Ip, referring to the company’s worldwide sales. “This year we anticipate sales will be even higher.”
120,000 Number of seasonal employees Amazon has hired to help with the holiday shopping rush.
The global leader in online shopping is known for its high-tech approach. Shelves of goods are moved by wheeled, self-guided robots to areas where human employees can retrieve and place them in packages.
An order can be filled seconds after it’s received.
Employees use computer algorithms to determine the most efficient way to pack each shipment.
“The algorithms tell the associates what box to use, and even what size the tape should be,” Ip said.
Outside, on one side of the giant building an armada of trucks accept the shipments and make deliveries across the Metroplex. On the other side of the building, trucks from major manufacturers of household goods, toys and almost any item imaginable arrive and off-load shipments to be stored in a warehouse area until someone orders them.
Amazon opened its fulfillment center in Haslet in 2013. The Seattle-based company now operates eight fulfillment centers in Texas, Ip said, with the newest one recently opening in Houston.
In North Texas, the Haslet facility is Amazon’s largest but there also are other operations. A second facility near Alliance Airport opened earlier this year, and an Amazon Fresh perishable food fulfillment center opened near Meacham Airport in Fort Worth.
Amazon also has fulfillment centers in Coppell and Dallas.
