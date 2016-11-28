Tonya Couch appears in court Monday on money laundering charge

The mother of “affluenza teen” Ethan Couch appeared in a Tarrant County court Monday for a status conference.
Tonya Couch, who remains free on bond, is accused of withdrawing $30,000 from a bank account and fleeing with her son, Ethan Couch, to Mexico last year, which resulted in charges against her of money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a felon.
Ethan Couch, 19, killed four people in a drunken driving crash in southern Tarrant County in 2013. He received 10 years of probation in the case and remains jailed as a condition of the probation.
He first got national attention three years ago after a witness at his trial said he suffered from “affluenza,” meaning that he couldn’t tell right from wrong because of his affluent upbringing.
Then, last December, he and his mother went missing after he skipped a probation appointment. They were arrested a few weeks later in a Mexican resort town and taken back to Texas.
Tonya Couch’s court visit on Monday was brief —she was in and out within an hour after her attorneys requested her hearing to be reset, according to a NBCDFW.com story. NBCDFW also reported her attorney claimed both the defense and prosecution needed more time to investigate.
Her next probation hearing will be Jan. 9, according to court records.
Tonya Couch, who was indicted in May, has remained free on bond since January, when state District Judge Wayne Salvant ordered her to wear a GPS ankle monitor and stay at home 24 hours a day.
Salvant eased her bond restrictions over the summer, and at one point, the county probation office approved her to work at a bar. But her employer laid her off one day after she was hired because of the media attention surrounding her case.
Fleeing the country
Before leaving for Mexico last year, Tonya Couch told her husband that he would never see their son again, according to an arrest warrant affidavit in her case.
Ethan Couch was “scared” after a video surfaced on Dec. 2 showing someone who looked like him at a beer pong party, the affidavit said. That could have led to probation revocation and detention.
His mother was aware that Ethan Couch was trying to come up with a plausible explanation about the video and says he was not in it, the affidavit said.
On Dec. 3, Ethan Couch’s probation officer “asked [him] to report for a drug test.” He did not respond to that call or subsequent calls and did not appear for a scheduled meeting with the probation officer on Dec. 10.
The mother and son were arrested on Dec. 28 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Tonya Couch was extradited to Los Angeles before being returned to Fort Worth.
Ethan Couch, who put up a legal fight to stay in Mexico, returned about a month later to Tarrant County, where he has remained in custody.
In April, when Couch turned 19, Judge Salvant ordered him to serve four consecutive 180-day jail sentences as a condition of his probation in the drunken driving case.
