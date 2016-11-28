Espino not running for seventh council term

City Councilman Sal Espino announced early Monday that he would not seek an unprecedented seventh term for the District 2 council seat next spring and then threw his support behind North Side Neighborhood Association President Carlos Flores to replace him.
A short time later, Flores announced his bid for the seat via Facebook.
Flores said he had been mulling running for the council seat for some time, but out of respect for Espino had been waiting for Espino to make up his mind about seeking another term. Espino, who was first elected to the council in 2005, initially said he would announce his decision in January when filing for office begins for the May 2017 election.
However, after much deep reflection and thought during Thanksgiving week, the decision became clearer to me. Therefore, rather than wait, I am announcing today that I will not seek a seventh term.
Sal Espino, Fort Worth councilman
“I was going to wait until the first of the year to make a final decision,” Espino said. “However, after much deep reflection and thought during Thanksgiving week, the decision became clearer to me. Therefore, rather than wait, I am announcing today that I will not seek a seventh term.”
Flores already faces two opponents in retired firefighter Steve Thornton, who nearly unseated Espino in the 2015 race, and Jennifer Trevino, a vice president at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, who announced her intentions in October. Trevino currently serves as Espino’s appointee to the City Plan Commission.
Espino called his time on the council “a great honor and privilege and one of the highest honors of my life.”
In May, Espino will have served 12 years on the council, one of the longest serving terms. District 6 Councilman Jungus Jordan was also elected in 2005. He is seeking re-election in 2017.
Candidate filing begins Jan. 17 for the May 6 election.
Flores, an engineer at Parker-Hannifin Corp., also currently serves as chairman of the Zoning Commission, but his has a long list of community and civic service. He is a past president of the Fort Worth League of Neighborhoods, and has served on the Building Standards Commission and the Crime Control & Prevention District, among others.
He was involved in the City Charter Review Task Force, the Historic Stockyards Design District Task Force and the Master Thoroughfare Plan Task Force and the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Committee on Infrastructure.
Flores said his platform will include issues involving public safety, making sure infrastructure keeps up with demand, and development on the north side resulting from the Trinity River Vision project and the ongoing Stockyards redevelopment project.
He said his community and civic service so far gives him the “depth and scope of experience” needed for the council seat. “I’m not a newcomer,” Flores said.
“Carlos is indeed a community champion with community roots, service, and leadership,” Espino said.
Espino said in his announcement that Flores, a north side native, has also received the support of the Tarrant Regional Water District, former City Councilman Jim Lane, FWISD Board President Jacinto Ramos, and several north side business and civic leaders
