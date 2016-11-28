Espino not running for seventh council term

2:35 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute Pause

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

1:42 What to do during a tornado

1:17 Thankgiving dinner for horses inside Karen Schoeve's house

0:37 Caylin Moore's reaction to becoming a Rhodes Scholar finalist

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

0:55 Early morning fog creeps into DFW

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence