November 28, 2016 8:05 AM

Fort Worth city council member won’t seek re-election in May

By Mark David Smith

Fort Worth City Council member Sal Espino will not seek re-election, he announced in an email blast and Tweet on Monday morning.

Espino said that he will not seek his seventh two-year term in the north Fort Worth District 2 seat in the May election.

Espino said in the email that before the 2013 and 2015 elections, he deliberated with his family before deciding to seek re-election. This year, he expected to make his final decision around Jan. 1, but “after much deep reflection and thought during Thanksgiving Week, the decision became even clearer to me.”

Espino called his time on the council since 2005 “one of the highest honors of my life.”

In a separate email, Espino endorsed the city’s zoning commission chairman, Carlos Flores, for his expiring seat.

“Carlos has worked very hard on behalf of our community and city,” Espino said. “Carlos is uniquely qualified & well prepared to be an outstanding council member.”

