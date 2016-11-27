Suspect drives stolen backhoe wrong way on freeway, kills 1 in crash

A suspect driving a stolen backhoe the wrong way on Stemmons Freeway early Sunday crashed into a vehicle and killed a passenger, police said.
The suspect, bleeding from the left side of his face and a leg injury, fled the scene.
Police identified the victim who died in the crash as 20-year-old Elizabeth Suarez. The driver of a GMC Envoy, Diana Mejicanos, 22, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not available.
The events leading to the fatal crash began about 5 a.m. when the suspect stole a City of Dallas Water Department backhoe at Walnut Hill Lane and Shady Trail.
Witnesses reported at 5:46 a.m. that a backhoe was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in the 9900 block of Stemmons Freeway. The vehicle did not have any lights on, police said.
Mejicanos was driving north on the freeway when her vehicle collided with the backhoe.
“The backhoe’s front end loader struck the front right side of the vehicle’s hood, decimating the passenger side of the vehicle,” according to a Dallas police news release.
Suarez died at the scene.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
