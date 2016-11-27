Domestic squabble leaves man shot to death in Johnson County

A Joshua man was shot to death early Sunday during a fight with a man who tried to help a couple during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s office identified the victim as Thomas J. Livingston, 33, who died at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth shortly after the shooting.
No other injuries were reported.
Deputies were called to the scene about 2:30 a.m. near Sky Road and Farm Market 915A in Johnson County, between Joshua and Godley.
An elderly woman in the neighborhood called her neighbor to report that someone was trying to break into her home, Sheriff Bob Alford said in a telephone interview.
That neighbor got his handgun, walked out of his home and found a woman hiding in some grass near his home, Alford said.
The armed man began talking to the woman when Livingston walked up, the sheriff said. It turned out that the woman was Livingston’s wife.
“The couple had had a dispute and she had gotten out of a vehicle,” Alford said, noting that the couple lived about two miles from the scene of the shooting. “He(neighbor) didn’t know them(couple) and had never met them.”
A fight broke out between Livingston and the armed man and punches were thrown, authorities said. At some point during the brawl, the handgun discharged, striking Livingston in the upper chest, authorities said.
Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger are investigating the shooting death.
No arrest had been made as of Sunday.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
