Thunderstorms, cooler temperatures headed for North Texas

Showers and thunderstorms should be greeting Monday morning commuters as motorists head back to work from the Thanksgiving holidays.
“Everyone should get rain,” meteorologist Dennis Cain said Sunday from the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. “The heaviest rainfall totals will be east of I-35.”
But before that, North Texans should see a cloudy sky Sunday with a high of 69 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance of rain during the day, but the best chances will be after midnight.
After midnight, forecasters say there’s an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe.
On Monday morning, the chances of rain declines to 50 percent. The daytime high will be 70. The rain should be out of Tarrant County by Monday afternoon.
The rest of the week will be a temperature roller-coaster in North Texas.
The high for Tuesday should be 69 degrees, but it drops to a daytime high of 55 degrees on Wednesday. Temperatures go back up on Thursday as forecasters say we could see 61 degrees.
A cold front arrives Friday bringing with some cold temperatures as the high will be 55 and it will just be 50 degrees on Saturday.
After Monday, morning temperatures will be in the 40s. The temperature could drop to 39 degrees on Thursday morning.
Slight rain chances return Saturday.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
