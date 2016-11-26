Fort Worth police to travel for slain officer’s funeral in San Antonio

Members of the Fort Worth chapter of Brotherhood for the Fallen will be traveling to San Antonio for the funeral of Det. Benjamin Marconi, who was killed in the line of duty this week.
Marconi, 50, a 20-year veteran of the force was shot and killed while writing a ticket during a traffic stop Sunday.
While he was writing the ticket, another car pulled up behind him. The driver got out of the car and shot Marconi twice in the head, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Fort Worth officers are leaving Saturday for his funeral, which will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. in San Antonio, a press release said.
Otis Tyrone McKane, 31, was riding in a car with a woman and a two-year-old child when he was arrested Monday as a capital murder suspect in the ambush killing of Marconi.
Nine members attended funerals across the country earlier this month after a frenzy of police shootings in New York, Iowa, Utah and Georgia.
The Brotherhood for the Fallen is an organization that provides emotional and financial support when an officer is killed in the line of duty by paying travel expenses for officers to attend funeral services across the country.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments