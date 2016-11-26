Homeless man struck and killed by train in Fort Worth

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a freight train in Fort Worth Friday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to 125 Riverside Drive around 2:45 p.m. on a deceased person call, according to the police report.
Officers arrived to find a homeless man dead near the train tracks, police said.
The identity of the victim has not been released and police did not have any updates Saturday morning.
This is the second pedestrian to be killed by a train in Fort Worth this month.
A woman was riding her bike and walking her dog around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 15 when she was fatally struck by a westbound Trinity Railway Express train, police said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified her as Kristina Letney, 35, of Fort Worth.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
