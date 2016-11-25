Wise County man, 54, dies Friday after car crash in Weatherford

A Wise County man died early Friday after a car crash in Weatherford on Wednesday.
Allen Donald, 54, was involved in a car crash on Wednesday near the intersection of North Main Street and West Bridge Street in Weatherford, according to the Weatherford Police Department and Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Police who responded to the wreck initially thought Donald’s injuries were minor, said Weatherford police Cpl. John Wright.
“They didn’t think he was going to die,” Wright said.
Donald, of Paradise, died at a Fort Worth hospital at 3:22 a.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner.
Wright said he didn’t have any additional details about the incident, and police likely wouldn’t release anything further until Monday.
