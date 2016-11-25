Tony Romo’s Black Friday: No. 9 jerseys dropping in price

More evidence of Tony Romo’s fall to the Dakside: His No. 9 jersey can be found at reduced prices at some retailers.
Sidelined first by a back injury and then the emergence of rookie QB Dak Prescott, Romo is now relegated to backup duty.
His stock has dropped accordingly.
At the Lids Fan Shop at The Park s Mall in Arlington, Romo’s jerseys are going for half-price, according to Anthony Andro on Twitter.
Black Friday can be cruel.
At a JCPenney in Arlington, a Nike game replica youth jersey, normally $70, was on sale for $52.50.
At an Academy Sports + Outdoors in White Settlement, there was only one Nike Game replica jersey for sale with Romo's name and number on it. On a back wall at the store, there were about 10 of the less expensive, polyester Romo jerseys on sale for $39.99.
Other Cowboys are basking in their still-hard-to-believe 10-1 start.
According to nflshop.com, four of the top 25 selling jerseys in the NFL belong to Cowboys, starting with Ezekiel Elliott at No. 1, Prescott at No. 2, Jason Witten at No. 11 and Dez Bryant at No. 14. Romo is not among the leaders and his jersey is still selling at the regular price ($99.99 for a Nike navy blue game jersey.)
At the White Settlement Academy, Prescott, Elliott and Bryant jerseys were plentiful — all selling for $75.25 percent off the $100 tag price.
So yes, the Cowboys are still America’s Team.
Romo’s just no longer Captain America.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson
Comments