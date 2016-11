1:36 Fort Worthy: How did the Trinity River come to be? Pause

1:58 Cancer survivor Kristi Evans is now ‘chief hand-holder and purveyor of hugs and hope’

2:31 Final mass at San Mateo

1:52 235 thieves tripped up by bait cars this year in Fort Worth police program

0:46 Tarrant County Adoption Day and National Adoption Day

1:48 Donald Trump Rally In Fort Worth, Waiting For The Doors To Open

2:08 Watch thieves take the bait cars in Fort Worth

1:35 Mother of Kholodenko children charged in killings

1:06 75 kids adopted as part of National Adoption Day in Dallas