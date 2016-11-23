This Thanksgiving, take politics off the table and put the turkey on

There is one conversation that should be handled with extreme care this holiday season, one topic so polarizing in homes divided along political lines that it could threaten to turn Thanksgiving 2016 into a campaign-style family feud.
Call it the Election Effect. It sliced this country’s population in half, and in some cases its families, too. Still, many facing partisan splits will gather, and by following a few simple rules of engagement will find ways to bypass potential problems peacefully and enjoy a day of food and football — and even great conversation.
And then there are those that won’t.
Meet Ella Zachary, 45, a mother of three, an aunt, a sister, a sister-in-law, a daughter and a daughter-in-law. She and her children will not be in the presence of their many relatives as they have every fourth Thursday in November for the last 15 years. Zachary and her two children of voting age voted for Hillary Clinton. Zachary’s brother, his wife and her parents— the annual hosts — voted for Donald Trump. The divide is wide. It is deep. And it is personal.
And no truce is forthcoming: “ I would rather spend the holiday alone than have to face that reality right now. I've been crying about it for days. I'm really scared,” wrote Zachary’s 24-year-old daughter in a text message as they discussed their options.
Zachary said the Thanksgiving tradition at her sister-in-law’s parent’s house started in 2000, the last time her late grandfather joined them for the holidays.
“Almost ironic,” Zachary said. “We just lost my grandmother last week.”
If ever there was a time for a family to unite, this would seem it. But Zachary said not now, not this soon. Emotions are still too charged, and some too frail and vulnerable for civility to reign.
“Someone would end up walking out and not talking to someone else ever again,” she said.
‘A very raw time’
Turns out that the experts think passing on the annual Turkey Day get-together isn’t such a bad idea after all if confrontation seems imminent and unavoidable.
“I certainly think this is a very raw time for many families,” Emiliana Simon-Thomas, the Science Director of the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, Berkeley, said.
“I don’t think that there is a full-proof approach that will work in all contexts. I think that for some families perhaps taking this one out might be what will give them the time that they need to recover,” she continued. “And for other families I’m hoping the approach is not to get together and avoid the topic altogether — I think that can be kind of harmful — but perhaps to frame it differently, which is to really focus on the warm, safe and trusting shared experiences that are a part of the history of the family.”
It could be one of those things easier said than done. If the election taught one lesson it is that the two political sides have rarely, if ever, looked at each other so cross-eyed. Trump supporters believe they are onto something big, a resurrection of sorts of a nation whose greatness crumbled along the way; detractors fear democracy, their very freedoms, are under attack. Those are difficult terms to reconcile. Emotions on both sides have been ravaged, ripe for gloating and taunting on one side and biting back on the other.
And if you’re the one hosting and you know that there is tension among family members, you can remind them that this isn’t the place.
Ellen Broom, assistant professor at TCU
But it doesn’t have to be that way if parameters are set, and all guests are accepting of them. Suppression, after all, can be unhealthy, associated with cardiovascular risk and chronic stress, Simon-Thomas reminds. So politics can be a fine conversation piece, maybe even cathartic, at the Thanksgiving table. Just handle with care.
“One of the biggest things to do is have some clear expectations, understand that it probably will not be like a Norman Rockwell painting, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Ellen Broom, assistant professor of professional practice at TCU. “You can still enjoy your family, but having some clear expectations. And if you’re the one hosting and you know that there is tension among family members, you can remind them that this isn’t the place. I also think a good thing is to remind yourself what you’re thankful for.”
‘Let’s all take three deep breaths’
Yet, beware: Moments will arise when the conversation suddenly swerves into the political ditch, where red-faced anger or a passive-aggressive comment or even a not-so-passive-aggressive one can send the wheels flying off.
A poll by Monmouth University released in September showed that 7 percent of the people who responded had already ended friendships over the election.
A prevailing level head must nip this quickly, and politely encourage everyone to settle back down and refocus on the football game, that jigsaw puzzle, an afternoon stroll or their rudely interrupted nap.
“Conflict kind of manifests in two different ways. In one way it’s two people really getting into it and everybody else kind of awkwardly wishing they would stop, and in that moment maybe there is somebody who can kind of upstand and say, ‘Hey, this sounds like a really important conversation, maybe the two of you can take it into a different location because we’re all trying to do something different and it’s difficult for us to hear each other when this is such a monopolizing conversation,” Simon-Thomas said.
“The other version is half the table is screaming one thing and half the table is screaming another thing. In that case, you would hope someone with a deep experience leading guided mediation might show up and just say, ‘Hey, you know, ring the glass, let’s all take three deep breaths.”
Om.
Tips for a cordial Thanksgiving
1. Set ground rules: Either politics is going to be off limits as conversation, or it will be talked about, but only in accepting and respectful ways that don’t push buttons.
2. Have a referee: If a conversation begins to get heated, have someone who is capable of intervening and heading off trouble.
3. Speak in ‘I’ statements: When discussing the election, say things like, “I’m really upset by the result of the election,” and do not use ‘you,’ or put any kind of blame or judgment or expression of responsibility or culpability on others.
4. Have activities ready: Put football on the TV (the Cowboys play at 3:30 p.m., wearing mostly white uniforms, as if a signal for peace), break out jigsaw puzzles and board games or pull out old photo albums that will spark good family memories.
5. Just be kind: Kindness wasn’t exactly a descriptor the for the long campaign or its aftermath, but kindness should come naturally, especially with family, regardless of political leaning.
