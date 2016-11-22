Baylor football official had ‘rage in his eyes,’ reporter says

A Baylor athletics official “had rage in his eyes” during an incident between him and a reporter after a game earlier this month, the reporter told WFAA-TV in an interview Tuesday.
The official, Heath Nielsen, 47, was later arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge.
Nielsen, an associate athletics director for communications and spokesman for the Baylor football team, is accused of grabbing reporter James McBride by the throat after the Bears played TCU on Nov. 5, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KWTX-TV in Waco.
McBride, a reporter for Keller’s Texas Blaze News community newspaper, was trying to take a picture with a Baylor player when the incident happened, the affidavit said.
On Tuesday, McBride told WFAA he knew the player personally. After taking a selfie with the player, he said he felt a “tomahawk chop” trying to knock his phone away.
“When that didn’t work, he went for my neck,” McBride told WFAA. “I was in shock. I didn’t really know what to do.”
Nielsen, who remains out of jail on bond, denied attacking McBride, according to a statement from his lawyer.
“Mr. Nielsen maintains that he intervened to stop the interview, but he did not grab the complainant’s throat,” attorney Michelle Tuegel told WFAA.
McBride showed pictures of scratches on the back of his neck to the TV station. He said video from the stadium backed up his allegations.
