Cancer survivor is now ‘chief hand-holder and purveyor of hugs and hope’

The phone call came just before lunch on a Tuesday in April.
Kristi Evans was teaching kindergarten that day in Godley. She remembers a fellow teacher ushering her students out of the classroom, and she remembers the odd sensation of watching this happen to someone else, certainly not her.
Then Evans remembers the woman on the phone saying the words that would change everything: “You have breast cancer.”
“It really does turn everything upside down,” Evans said. “You experience every emotion possible in a span of about three minutes.”
For Evans, the cancer diagnosis led to a bilateral mastectomy, follow-up surgeries and chemotherapy, but it also sparked a change in career and what she called a new calling.
After teaching for nearly 20 years in Godley and Joshua, Evans is now a certified cancer navigator at the Joan Katz Breast Center at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth.
Part of a nine-member team, Evans guides cancer patients through treatments, helps them understand their diagnosis and provides support to patients and their families. She is available to her clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“I am the chief hand-holder and purveyor of hugs and hope,” said Evans, 57. “As a survivor, I am the emotional support.”
Since the Joan Katz center opened in 2010, it has served more than 5,700 cancer patients — free of charge. The center is funded by donations.
Kim Kenneson, a teacher in Godley who was diagnosed with breast in 2014, said Evans acted as a cheerleader and mentor. She recalled sending Evans lengthy text messages about sores, swollen feet or just feeling afraid.
“She never talked to me like a doctor,” Kenneson said. “She talked to me like a friend.”
‘A safety net’
The morning after her own diagnosis, Evans, her husband and two daughters met with nurse navigator Sheree Bennett at the Joan Katz Breast Center. Armed with questions, she and her family cried, laughed and tried to understand what the next few weeks would bring.
Bennett, a survivor, gave Evans hope.
“I did not think I would ever be normal again. I thought this would always be my world,” Evans said. “So to see someone who had been through this who was now laughing and talking and living was very powerful.”
One month after her diagnosis, which began with a routine mammogram, Evans underwent a bilateral mastectomy. Again, her nurse navigator, and lay navigator Sue Cook, provided answers and comfort.
They checked on Evans before surgery and fetched drinks for her husband and daughters while they waited. After surgery, they brought her heart-shaped pillows, often used by breast cancer patients post operation for comfort. They instructed her to call with questions at any time.
“They took away the fear and anxiety, and they gave me a safety net,” she said. “I could not imagine going through this journey without them and this center.”
Weeks after the mastectomy, she learned she would need chemotherapy. In despair, she again turned to her navigators for support and education.
“For some reason, I had closed the door on the idea of chemotherapy. In my head, I had a Hollywood image of what chemo would be like, and it scared me,” she said. “They had to calm me down and talk me off the ledge.”
A new path
As she completed chemotherapy, Evans began wondering what her next move would be. She had not returned to the classroom since her diagnosis and thought she might be ready for a change.
In spring 2012, about one year after her initial diagnosis, she began volunteering at the Joan Katz Breast Center. Six months later, she accepted a full-time position as a lay navigator.
“It was one of the happiest days of my life,” she said. “And I still feel like a teacher, but with better behaved students.”
Evans guides patients through surgeries and treatments, holding their hands, praying and offering personal insight. Patients ask her how painful a procedure will be, what is reconstruction like, when will they feel normal, or what Evans calls the “new normal.”
When Jennifer Dias, a professor at Tarleton State University, was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 42, she knew almost no one who had undergone these treatments. Evans became a sort of lifeline.
“Going through this without her would have been so overwhelming. Kristi was a godsend,” Dias said. “She radiates faith and love. She was my calming agent.”
Kenneson, the teacher in Godley, said she has recommended that friends and acquaintances diagnosed with cancer visit Evans and other Joan Katz navigators.
“The doctors are wonderful, but Kristi was the angel on my shoulder,” Kenneson said. “She made me feel like everything would be OK.”
