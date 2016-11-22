Fort Worth food bank needs more turkeys; agencies ready to serve meals

Area nonprofits are prepared to serve Thanksgiving dinners to those in need and at least one agency needs more turkeys for people who prefer cooking their own holiday meal.
More than 2,000 people received free turkeys Monday at the Fort Worth Community Food Bank and hundreds more were lined up Tuesday morning. The food bank hopes to give away more than 4,000 free turkeys through Wednesday, but needs more than 1,000 turkey donations to meet that goal.
“I love to see people happy about getting their turkeys and knowing they get to have a Thanksgiving meal this year,” said Eric Holloway, a volunteer at the food bank.
Teena Smith, a mother of three, waited in line for just over an hour Tuesday to get her turkey.
“I need it to share with my family. Without the food bank, we probably wouldn’t have a holiday,” Smith said. “That’s just how it is.”
Anyone interested can donate turkeys in person at 3000 Galvez Ave. or online at www.food-bank.org/donate.
Only a photo ID is needed to receive a turkey.
“If you’re in line, we will make sure that everyone who comes gets a turkey,” said Karen Harris, a food bank spokeswoman.
Lunches served on Thursday
Other agencies that help the homeless and others in need will be serving and delivering meals this holiday season.
The Salvation Army will begin welcoming the hungry at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m.
“They can just come and eat,” said Solomon Moriba, a spokesman for The Salvation Army. “We try to attend all who come.”
At the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, the homeless are fed every day. On Wedensday and Thursday, the holiday meal starts at noon, said Don Shisler, president and CEO, Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.
“Anybody who comes in is welcome,” Shisler said, adding that about 400 people staying at the Fort Worth shelter will eat at 11 a.m. — before the noon meal.
Shisler said they will serve more than 1,000 meals that include ham, turkey, dressing and other sides.
“We do it 365 days a year,” Shisler said of feeding the hungry. “It’s a very worthy ministry. People need nutrition to just to live.”
Free Thanksgiving meals, turkeys
Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County
1321 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth
Served at noon Thursday and Friday.
Information: 817-339-2553
Christian Center of Fort Worth
4301 NE 28th St., Haltom City
Served from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Thursday. Free. Also giving away jackets and groceries to those in need.
Harvest United Methodist Church
2804 Prospect Ave., Fort Worth
Served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Salvation Army
J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center, 1855 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth
Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, 5302 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas
Served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Presbyterian Night Shelter
2400 Cypress St., Fort Worth
Served starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex
210 W. South St., Arlington
Thanksgiving food boxes will be delivered to needy families in Arlington, Grand Prairie and surrounding area. People can call for assistance through Thanksgiving Day. 817-277-6620.
Fort Worth Community Food Bank
3000 Galvez Ave., Fort Worth
Free turkeys and non-perishable goods available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
